The Tonal Smart Gym: What It’s Like to Work Out in 2051

Many people consider dumbbells, exercise mats, and cardio machines to be non-negotiable when it comes to building the perfect home gym, but pull-up bars are low-key one of the most cost-effective and versatile pieces of equipment you can add to your space. They're not only great for exercises that strengthen the chest, back, and arms — including pull-ups (duh), chin-ups, or dead hangs — but also for core-focused movements, i.e. leg raises and hanging bicycle crunches. Plus, the underrated tool is compact enough for small apartments, shared spaces, or spare rooms.