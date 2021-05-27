newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Woman seen on video jumping into monkey exhibit charged

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3XfJ_0aDiwOtW00

EL PASO, Texas — The woman who was seen climbing into a monkey enclosure and feeding the animals has now been charged.

The woman, whose name was not officially released, was charged with trespassing, police said Thursday, according to KFOX.

The Lovett Law Firm told KVIA that Lucy Rae was the woman seen on video of the incident at the El Paso Zoo.

Rae worked as a litigation assistant at the firm in the personal injury division but had been fired after the video went viral.

A spokesperson for the firm told the television station they didn’t condone her behavior.

Zoo director Joe Montisano called the woman “stupid and lucky,” KVIA reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkey#Cox Media Group#El Paso Zoo#Lovett#Trespassing#Viral Video#Kfox#Fitfamelpaso#The Lovett Law Firm#Kvia#Real Fit Fam El Paso#Police#Television#Joe#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

In Mexico, cartels are hunting down police at their homes

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The notoriously violent Jalisco cartel has responded to Mexico’s “hugs, not bullets” policy with a policy of its own: The cartel kidnapped several members of an elite police force in the state of Guanajuato, tortured them to obtain names and addresses of fellow officers and is now hunting down and killing police at their homes, on their days off, in front of their families.
Colorado StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

7 injured after explosion at Colorado steel plant

PUEBLO, Colo. — Seven employees at a Colorado steel plant were injured Saturday after an explosion at the facility’s electric arc furnace, authorities said. None of the workers hurt at the Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel plant in Pueblo suffered life-threatening injuries, KOAA-TV reported. The explosion occurred just after 6:15 p.m....
Tennessee StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Small plane crashes in Tennessee; all 7 on aircraft presumed dead

A small plane crashed in a lake southeast of Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, and all seven people on board are presumed dead, authorities said. According to Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Arlene Salac, a Cessna C501 with seven people on board crashed in Percy Priest Lake at around 11 a.m. after departing from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport, WKRN reported.
Martinsburg, WVPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

West Virginia trooper shot, suspect dead after standoff

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. — A West Virginia trooper was shot Friday after a standoff with a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a home, investigators said. West Virginia State Police said the trooper, Cpl. Z.S. Conner, was wearing a ballistic vest when he was shot inside the home in Martinsburg, WDVM reported. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later released.
El Paso, TXcbs4local.com

Authorities led on pursuit in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police tells CBS4 authorities were led on a pursuit in west El Paso Monday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety officers and Border Patrol officers were on the scene. Officers were able to arrest the suspects after leading them on a vehicle and...