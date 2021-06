Following the discovery of the remains of 215 children buried on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on the Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in British Columbia, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and the Government of Saskatchewan are issuing a joint call for the Government of Canada to immediately commence research on undocumented deaths and burials in residential schools in Saskatchewan, including radar ground search at residential school sites.