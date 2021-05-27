newsbreak-logo
Calabasas, CA

FOR THE RECORD

By The Acorn Staff
theacorn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur May 20 story about Calabasas resident Sofia Strausser performing recently on stage with the Westside School of Ballet contained an incorrect photo. It showed Ezra Galambos, 14. Pictured prominently above is Sofia, a 12-year-old seventh-grader at St. Mel School in Woodland Hills. We regret the error.

