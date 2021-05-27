FOR THE RECORD

When rumors first started swirling that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were dating, many people found it hard to believe—the reality TV star and former Blink-182 drummer just didn't seem like a match. But the two have actually been friends for a long time—they're neighbors who live in the same gated community in Calabasas, California, and they were spotted spending time together several times in 2017 and 2018. They're also both parents: Kourtney has three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and Travis has two children, Landon and Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Here's everything you need to know about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship.