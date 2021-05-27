newsbreak-logo
Movies

New 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One' Images Tease the Catwoman and Batman Relationship

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. has released a new set of images from Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One focused on Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, voiced by the late Naya Rivera. Catwoman is one of the most iconic characters from the Batman universe, and in The Long Halloween, the villain/ally plays an important part, teased in these new images.

