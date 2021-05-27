newsbreak-logo
‘Chicka Chicka Boom Boom’ illustrator Lois Ehlert dies at 86

Boston Globe
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lois Ehlert, whose cut-and-paste shapes and vibrant hues in books including “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” put her among the most popular illustrators of books for preschoolers of the late 20th century, has died. She was 86. Publisher Simon & Schuster said that Ms. Ehlert died of natural...

