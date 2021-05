Schitt's Creek might have ended with — spoiler alert — Alexis (Annie Murphy) and Ted (Dustin Milligan) going their separate ways to pursue their respective dream jobs. Still, Murphy is hoping the former couple might one day get back together. "I think that maybe it would be one of those relationships where they let each other go and thought it was final and then maybe drift into each other's worlds down the road," she recently told Us Weekly, adding that she "holds out hope" for the two characters.