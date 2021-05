Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are no strangers to the social media world and when it comes to their Twitter accounts, they have no issues engaging in some lighthearted banter. This is especially true now that Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are reportedly going to engage in a Verzuz battle next month. Both of these men are pioneers of the internet age and they have some classic tracks to their names. With this in mind, it only makes sense they would battle each other in what should be an incredible night for millennial hip-hop fans who grew up with these two.