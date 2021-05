Pirelli Cinturato Gravel H Tires: Checkpoint – by Guitar Ted. The Pirelli brand name is not really all that well known in cycling circles and definitely is a new name in gravel tires. We were curious as to just how their take on a gravel tire would work out. The set of Cinturato Gravel H tires arrived about a month ago now and the introduction can be seen here with my first impressions. In this post I am going to relate my experiences on gravel with the Cinturato Gravel H and how the tire has performed so far. Let’s dive right in….