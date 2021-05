As perilous as it looks, the 30-metre descent isn’t the problem. It’s what happens when the car, a 550bhp pure-electric Dakar-style beast, gets out of shape over the sand. Even the silkiest drivers can’t legislate for an airborne Extreme E car landing at a tricky angle and pitching into a rut. Inevitably, they are forced to back off a bit, but that doesn’t solve the dust problem. There’s serious talent on the XE grid, including motorsport royalty, and they know they’ve got their hands full.