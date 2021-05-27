newsbreak-logo
Done with the desert (!!): Hiker Town to Kennedy Meadows on the PCT

By Emily Pilkerton
thetrek.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have learned many lessons these past couple of weeks. The most important being patience. Like most hikers, I consider myself invincible. Sprained ankle? That would never happen to me. But yet, it did. Stubborn me refused to accept it and made plans to hike out with my tramily (trail family) after our day off in town. I woke up that morning feeling good, however, my first steps in the morning were extremely painful. Crap. I knew what I had to do (rest, duh), but everything in me was pulling me back to the trail. After many tears, I made the decision to stay in town another day to rest. I watched my tramily hike out of town as I sat with my foot elevated and compressed. This story repeated itself 2 more days with different trail groups before I accepted the fact that I needed proper rest to heal. Patience is a virtue, they say. Thankfully, yet also unfortunately, my friend, Goose, was also injured and we booked a hotel in the nearest city for a few days for recovery. I am extremely thankful to have had a friend during these days. My mind tended to wander and form different “what if” scenarios. My heart was yearning for the trail and my legs were restless to walk again. However, Goose and I distracted ourselves with movies, conversations, and junk food. Each day I had to learn the practice of patience. In the end it was worth it.

