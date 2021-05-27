14 mind-blowing documentaries to watch on Disney+

There was a time when Disney, in a post-haze of animation renaissance, opted for straight to video sequels of their biggest hits as easy cash cows. Those paved way for their merge with Pixar, creating a whole new revenue stream of original and animated sequels to hit the big screen. But for the last two decades, the Mouse House has also been focusing on mining something new from something old. Live action versions of some of their biggest animated classics and hits have once again opened the door for an entirely new revenue stream of blockbusters and family favorites (with a few duds), even if they aren’t always critical hits.