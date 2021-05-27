newsbreak-logo
The Story Of Little Junior Parker’s ‘Mystery Train’

Cover picture for the articleIn late 1953, “Mystery Train” was recorded by a band led by Herman Parker. Herman, better known as “Little Junior,” grew up in Clarksdale, Mississippi during the 1930s. After working with Howlin’ Wolf’s band he formed his own group, the Blues Flames, in 1952. “Mystery Train” was the follow-up to “Feelin’ Good,” his Sun debut. “Mystery Train” has its roots in an old folk song called “Worried Man Blues” that the Carter Family recorded in 1930. That song was covered by Woody Guthrie in 1944 and by Lonnie Donegan in the 1950s.

