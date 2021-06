It's been a minute since we've seen John Cena in a WWE ring, and while many thought he might pop up at WrestleMania 37, that was clearly not the case. Cena has been busier than ever though in Hollywood, with his latest role as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad spinning off into a solo series for HBO Max, so his schedule isn't lightening up anytime soon. That said, Cena is itching to get back to WWE, but in a new interview with Den of Geek, he revealed what he wants in a WWE return. His last match was the amazing Firefly Funhouse Match with Bray Wyatt, and when he returns he wants to make sure the "narrative" is front and center.