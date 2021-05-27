17 people share the craziest thing they've done that they don't remember doing.
One of the weird things about the human brain is its ability to completely forget things—and I'm not just talking about your dad's birthday or where you put your car keys. Whether it's brought on by excessive alcohol consumption, sleepwalking, drugs, or health issues, there are few experiences more disorienting than doing or saying something that you have zero recollection of doing or saying after-the-fact. This is why memory loss is such a common trope in thrillers and horror movies.www.someecards.com