Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

17 people share the craziest thing they've done that they don't remember doing.

By may wilkerson
Someecards
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the weird things about the human brain is its ability to completely forget things—and I'm not just talking about your dad's birthday or where you put your car keys. Whether it's brought on by excessive alcohol consumption, sleepwalking, drugs, or health issues, there are few experiences more disorienting than doing or saying something that you have zero recollection of doing or saying after-the-fact. This is why memory loss is such a common trope in thrillers and horror movies.

www.someecards.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Keys#Human Brain#Horror Movies#Things#Bizarre#Feelings#Dating#Thrillers#Bed#Memory Loss#Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Reddit
Related
EconomyThrive Global

Dr. Rowena Winkler: “Don’t take things so personally”

Don’t take things so personally — there was a time when I would get so upset over losing a follower on Instagram, or getting an email unsubscribe. What I’ve realized is this is simply making more room for my ideal audience to discover and support me. When it comes to business decisions, anything that happens that is less than ideal is simply that — a poor business decision. It has no bearing on me, who I am as a person, or my worth. I can take these things as learning experiences and move on.
ReligionAndover Townsman

I'm glad scary things don't scare God

Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published Oct. 30, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness. At dusk one evening last week, I had finished some yard work and was walking toward my house. The crunch of dried leaves beneath my feet halted abruptly when I froze in place. A small, weird form was making its way across a field too close for comfort.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Questions People Sharing Texts & DMs: "Y'all Don't Feel Corny"

After making a triumphant return to social media following a hiatus to take care of her baby boy, Nicki Minaj isn't holding back. The rapper is celebrating the successes of the rerelease of her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty after it was reported that the record moved 80K units its first week and broke records. Now that Mrs. Petty is back into her online groove, she shared a few thoughts about loyalty and staying the course, but first, she posed a question to the public.
Economyfinextra.com

PEOPLE DON’T LIKE TO BE SOLD TO, BUT THEY LOVE TO BUY!

Funny, it doesn’t sound like that when I attend a sales planning session or a review…the buzzwords popping up in those meetings read like : lead generation, growth hacking, warm and cold calling, C-level introductions, product positioning, etc... Out of curiosity, keeping the title quote in mind, I consulted Google...
HomelessBrunswick News

I Don't Want to Share My Room

Yesterday, my mom told me that I have to share my bedroom with her homeless brother, who just showed up unannounced at our house. My mom has told me it’s only temporary, but that doesn’t matter to me since I don’t want to share my room with a guy I don’t really know at all.
LifestylePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Six Things You Didn’t Know Tea Bags Can Do

Tea has become a major part of my daily liquid intake. I probably drink three to four cups of green tea a day. My husband has accused me of being a tea hoarder and even called me out on Facebook with a photo of my tea cabinet. Yes, my teas have their own cabinet.
CelebritiesThrive Global

Lisa Lallouz: “Don’t expect things from people”

Don’t expect things from people. — I assumed when I first started my business that so many of my friends and family would be as excited as I was and would want to help me. While some did, I was really surprised and disappointed by others. I felt hurt and insulted from their lack of interest. After a while, I realized they had careers and businesses of their own that I hadn’t really showed support of either. I do my best now to be supportive to everyone, those that reach out to me and to family and friends. I no longer expect things from people, but rather, I appreciate who ever shows up!
Photographysouthmag.com

Monday 5 Things™…..Mama Don’t Take My Kodachrome Away…..

Monday 5 Things™…..Mama Don’t Take My Kodachrome Away….. As I sorted through the three to four thousand images that I took each day at Watkins Glen for the Ferrari Challenge race series last week, I found myself thinking how photography has changed since my days of using Kodachrome. Photographic technology has changed radically with digital imaging – for starters, I wouldn’t have taken that many images with Kodachrome – but the importance of photographs has not. This M5T snapshot from 2017 just seemed like a good start to this week.
Restaurantscloverfoodlab.com

I don’t want things to go back to the way they were. Do you?

I feel that buzz, a combination of lightness and relief. Our restaurants are full of people again. Damn that feels good. 15 months ago, we closed our restaurants when we didn’t know enough. Then when we knew in-person contact was dangerous, we reopened for takeout only and built a home meal kit business. Now that we know vaccines are incredibly effective, we’ve officially reopened indoor dining. And starting May 29 we will allow vaccinated people to unmask in the restaurants, per the change in MA guidelines.
Jobsava360.com

Don't Let These 10 Things Control Your Life

If you want to be happy, don't allow your life to be controlled by these things. From your past to controlling relationships and limiting beliefs, several things can prevent you from living your best life. Letting go of these will enable you to make space for motivation. But the first step is to recognize that which no longer serves you.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Don't neglect 'the little things'

Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers. “Clean your campsite,” they say. “Don’t leave food out,” they say. “The bears will come calling if you aren’t careful!”. To be sure, all that is true. So let...
ava360.com

Why most people don't succeed at their passion

Go to Squarespace.com for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch, go to http://squarespace.com/aop to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain!. Most people don't recognize opportunity because it comes dressed in overalls and looks like work. Watch more Ted Talks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4pE-pdhnJw&list=PLGEE7pGLuppRR-arsVx7HwxFhN597zVE5&ab_channel=TheArtofPhotographyTheArtofPhotography. My Adobe...
Havre Daily News

Looking out my Backdoor: The things I do and don't

A couple thousand years ago, somebody famous, broadly paraphrased, said, we do things we know aren’t good for us (or for others) and don’t do the things we know to be good. Well, what can I say? The shoe fits. Oh, I can always say more. Not only do I...
TV & Videostheeverygirl.com

15 Things To Do While Watching TV (That Don’t Involve Scrolling on Your Phone)

As much as I frequent vegging out in front of a TV for hours, losing interest in what I’m watching, and turning to scroll on IG for a few hours, I’ll admit… mindlessly watching reruns of my favorite TV show (i.e. The Office) for hours on end while comparing myself to strangers on the internet doesn’t always leave me feeling as fulfilled as I’d like. Don’t get me wrong, I love my rest time. But I have a feeling that if I paired my mindless TV watching with a hobby that got me in a creative flow or a routine task that’ll help me feel ahead of the game, I’d feel a lot more satisfied with my said choices of rest.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: 5 Things Liam Needs To Do To Keep Hope (Now That They’ve Made Love)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that even though we’ve been down this road before, it seems like these two just can’t quit each other, no matter how hard they try. Of course, we are talking about Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), who should be thanking his lucky stars seeing how Hope has just given him yet another chance even though he cheated on her with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). With that said, here are five things that Liam needs to do in order to keep Hope (and now that they’ve made love, too). Check it out below and let us know what you think.
HealthPosted by
POZ

I Am Not a Victim

At the age of 45, I was diagnosed with HIV. At first, I was told I had syphilis, so I wasn’t that worried. I contracted syphilis in 1996, and during my time in the military, I contracted gonorrhea and chlamydia. For five years before my diagnosis, I was getting tested for HIV every three months. When I walked through the doors of the clinic, there was this feeling of bad energy. I began to prepare myself for the worst. I was scared while I was waiting; the room had a dark aura. The doctor walked into the room and told me my results came back positive. After hearing that, I dealt with my fear. I felt the weight of life and death. I made the decision to live, even though I thought I was going to die.