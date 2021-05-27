Alvin Bragg Is the Right Choice to Be Manhattan’s District Attorney
Manhattan Democratic voters face a profoundly important choice when they go to vote next month. No individual has a greater direct day-to-day impact on policing and mass incarceration than a district attorney. The DA decides who gets prosecuted and who does not. They have broad discretion to either reinforce or reform racial disparities within our criminal justice system. And no DA has a more prominent role in shaping the national criminal justice conversation than the Manhattan district attorney.www.thenation.com