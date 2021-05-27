Moving with a Purpose

When fueling your vehicle, did you know you have options that are better for the environment and your health?. By choosing ethanol, you could be saving the planet, yourself and your neighbor. More than 8 million people (or nearly 1 in 5) unnecessarily die each year from breathing polluted air containing particles from fossil fuel emissions. Ethanol, which is alcohol derived from the starch of corn, combusts more completely, which is why it reduces tailpipe emissions that cause cancer and many respiratory issues.