Much fuss has been made recently about stand up paddle boarding. Along with wild swimming, it's perhaps one of the most popular outdoor activity trends of lockdown. And while I can't speak for the whole country (I've spent most of the past 18 months within a 5 mile radius of my flat, after all), where I live in Bath there seems to be at least 3-4 paddlers on any given stretch of river during any daylight hour. They're surpassed in popularity only by those death-trap motorised scooters that the students seem to have replaced walking with, but that is a separate issue.