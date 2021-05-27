newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

All New iPhone 13 Models to Feature Sensor-Shift OIS [Report]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll models of the upcoming 'iPhone 13' will feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization for their cameras, according to a new report from DigiTimes. The VCM makers mainly deliver shipments for Android handsets in the first half of the year, but such shipments are expected to be surpassed by those for iPhones in the second half, given that all new iPhones will feature the sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilization) function, the sources said, adding that the makers have been told to raise capacity by 30-40% to meet strong demand for iPhones.

www.iclarified.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 12#Iphones#Ois#Camera#Production Design#Digitimes#Ois#Jct Electronics#Gyz Electronic Technology#Mitsumi#New Iphone#Feature#Models#Android Handsets#Iphones#Modules#Voice Coil Motors#Shipments#Strong Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Electronicsiclarified.com

Apple TV Color Balance Feature May Not Improve Your Picture [Video]

Apple's new Color Balance feature for the Apple TV 4K may not improve the picture on some TVs, according to testing done by HDTVTest. The Color Balance feature was added in tvOS 14.5. It works with the light sensor on your iPhone to automatically tailor the output of the Apple TV for improved color and contrast.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Here are all the new features coming to Android 12

Google today detailed Android 12, the upcoming version of the mobile operating system at its virtual developer conference Google IO. Here are the best features coming to your phones with this software upgrade:. A new design lanague called “Material You” to create your own combiation of colors and shapes across...
Computersiclarified.com

New MacBook Pro to Drop Front Logo, Feature M1X Processor [Report]

Apple's next generation MacBook Pro could drop the 'MacBook Pro' front logo and feature a more powerful M1X processor, reports 9to5Mac. Back in March, we noted a report that claimed the higher-end MacBook Pro would ship with a faster M1X processor built on TSMC's 5nm process. Another source is now corroborating that claim, telling 9to5Mac...
Electronicsiclarified.com

New Apple TV 4K Review Roundup [Video]

Check out these early reviews and first impressions of the new Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote. The next generation streaming device features a faster processor and a redesigned remote with a five-way clickpad. At the heart of the new Apple TV 4K is the A12 Bionic chip that provides...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Android 12 Beta 1 hands-on: Top new features [Video]

Google I/O 2021 signals the very start of the proper user-facing Android 12 Beta 1 update, which means we’ve been spending time delving in to find some of the top new features. The Developer Preview phase came to a close with the third build, but now Android 12 Beta 1...
Cell Phonescompsmag.com

iOS 14.6 : Rumors and all new featured heard

Apple’s big iOS 14.5 update arrived earlier this month, bringing lots of new features like the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, stop apps from tracking you for advertising purposes and choose from four different Siri voices. (Here’s how to download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now.) But that’s not stopping us from looking ahead to Apple’s next operating system update, iOS 14.6.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

More Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro camera details leak out

(Pocket-lint) - There have been a number of rumours surrounding the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro over the last couple of months, including full renders of their designs. The latest leak offers some more information on their cameras though. According to leaker @FrontTron (via mysmartprice), the Pixel 6 devices...
Technologygadgetsin.com

Apple 11-Inch and 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with M1 Chip

Apple has released M1 chip powered 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Let’s keep checking if you want more horsepower to boost your mobile productivity. The 3rd-gen iPad Pro 11-inch measures 9.74 x 7.02 x 0.23 inches and weighs 1.03 pounds, while the 5th-gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch measures 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches and weighs 1.5 pounds. As shown in the images, both new iPad Pro models deliver a similar appearance design with their predecessors and come in two classic colors: silver and space gray.
Electronicsiclarified.com

All AirPods Models On Sale Including AirPods Max [Deal]

All models of Apple's wireless AirPods are on sale today at Amazon.com. Discounts range from $19 off to $54 off. Check out the discounted items below and please download the iClarified app or follow iClarified on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and RSS to be notified when we spot Apple deals. AirPods...