Movies

Rina Sawayama Joins Cast of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

By Ross Bonaime
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese-British singer-songwriter and model Rina Sawayama will be making her feature-film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4, according to Deadline. Sawayama has previously appeared in the Netflix series Turn Up Charlie. Last year, Sawayama released her self-titled debut album, which received widespread critical acclaim. Director Chad Stahelski said "I'm so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4." Stahelski continued, "She's an incredible talent who'll bring so much to the film."

collider.com
