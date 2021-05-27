Rina Sawayama Joins Cast of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’
Japanese-British singer-songwriter and model Rina Sawayama will be making her feature-film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4, according to Deadline. Sawayama has previously appeared in the Netflix series Turn Up Charlie. Last year, Sawayama released her self-titled debut album, which received widespread critical acclaim. Director Chad Stahelski said "I'm so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4." Stahelski continued, "She's an incredible talent who'll bring so much to the film."collider.com