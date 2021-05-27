Rina Sawayama Joins Cast of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

After Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody, the “John Wick but with a different actor and not as good” genre is still running strong, long after films like Atomic Blonde failed to launch their own franchises. The latest entry in this proud tradition looks like it’s going to be Kate, a new Netflix movie directed by French filmmaker Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (who previously directed The Huntsman: Winter’s War after doing VFX for Snow White And The Huntsman) about a “ruthless criminal operative” with 24 hours to get revenge on her enemies after she’s “irreversibly poisoned.” That may sound more like a Crank than a John Wick, but the thing that makes this like John Wick is that it stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, an actor who doesn’t normally do action movies, and also John Wick set the new mold for modern revenge movies and nobody really cares about Crank anymore.