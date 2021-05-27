newsbreak-logo
Soccer-Simone Inzaghi set to become Inter coach – report

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Italian champions Inter Milan are set to agree terms with Simone Inzaghi to take over as head coach following the departure of Antonio Conte, Football Italia website reported on Thursday. Football Italia quoted Inter director Giuseppe Marotta as saying the club would “unofficially secure a coach by...

