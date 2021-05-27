Woman allegedly requires hysterectomy to remove defective intrauterine device

EAST ST. LOUIS — A woman is suing the manufacturers of Paragard, alleging she had to undergo a hysterectomy to fully remove the intrauterine device. Georgia Motter filed a complaint May 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois East St. Louis Division against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Teva Women's Health LLC, individually and as successor in interest to Teva Women's Health Inc., Duramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a division of Barr Pharmaceuticals Inc., doing business as Teva Women's Health Inc., The Coopersurgical Inc., and others, alleging negligence, strict liability design defect and manufacturing defect, failure to warn, fraud and other claims.