Here’s your first look at 50 Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan in The Tourist, the mystery thriller limited series from Fleabag production company Two Brothers Pictures. The story centers on a British man (Dornan) who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat-and-mouse chase unfolds, and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.