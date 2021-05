ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Two weeks ago was the biggest baseball weekend of the year, and then this weekend at Michigan was the biggest. And now?. Well, welcome to the biggest WEEK of the year for Indiana's baseball team. The high-pressure, high-stakes, high-anxiety games just keep getting bigger and bigger. The value of each game – of each inning, each at-bat, each pitch – is getting ramped up even further as the Hoosiers try to defend their 2019 Big Ten title with a very busy stretch of five games in seven days.