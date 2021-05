A former starter on Tennessee's defense is getting a second chance with the head coach who initially brought him to the Vols. Outside linebacker Kivon Bennett, the joint-leader in sacks for the Vols in 2020 who was dismissed from the program following his arrest on gun and drug charges in December, announced on Sunday he will continue his college career at Arkansas State, where former Tennessee coach Butch Jones was hired earlier this offseason. Bennett had been in the NCAA transfer portal since a couple of days after his dismissal the week of Tennessee's loss to Florida.