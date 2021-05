Listen, I’m going to be honest with you guys. We’re almost a month removed from the 2021 NFL Draft, and while I concede to understanding the vision behind the Tennessee Titans selecting former Georgia Bulldogs stud linebacker Monty Rice, I still don’t quite think I’m ready to say I agree with the pick. For me, it’s just about the value – this was a guy that was way over-drafted while better values at wide receiver were on the board. That’s stuck in my craw. Like, I understand that the future is a little uncertain at inside linebacker beyond 2021, but you probably could’ve snagged the dude later in the draft. That’s all I’m saying.