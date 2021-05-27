Cancel
Fortnite is Teasing a Collaboration With Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn Fantasy Novels, Author Reacts [Update]

By Kat Bailey
IGN
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: And here's the official tweet. Update: Brandon Sanderson confirmed the news in a post on Reddit. Well, it's finally out! Yes, we're doing Kelsier in Fortnite. So what's going on behind the scenes? Well, Donald Mustard (director of Fortnite) is a friend of mine. We worked on Infinity Blade together back in the day. So, he asked if I was interested in sticking Kelsier into the game--and I thought it was cool. So we've been working on that for a few months. Like I said (and several of you confirmed in this thread) it's not something I expect my general fanbase to go crazy over — but it's nifty, and I hope it will be fun for those of you who enjoy both properties. It's also been a blast to work with the Fortnite team. They'll release more, but don't expect a huge crossover event. It's just a little fun thing that I'm doing with my friend, who happens to have accidentally made one of the most popular games of all time.

www.ign.com
