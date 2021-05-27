Bella Hadid posted photo of suspect who allegedly beat Jewish man

Israel is in the midst of an increasingly deadly conflict with Gaza’s Hamas rulers. But they still found time to stoke Twitter beef with a supermodel on Sunday. The country’s official Twitter account accused Bella Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, of anti-Semitism after her prolific social media posting in support of the Palestinian people. In a tweet, they claimed Hadid advocated “throwing Jews into the sea,” and attached a screenshot of an Instagram video of Hadid at a pro-Palestinian rally on Saturday in New York. While Hadid never said those words in the video, it appears to be a reference to a Palestinian nationalist slogan that she can be heard chanting, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which critics have labeled anti-Semitic. The River Jordan and the Mediterranean sea both mark the geographic boundaries of Israel, meaning that the chant can be interpreted as calling for the abolition of the state of Israel. “Shame on you,” the country tweeted.