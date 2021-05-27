newsbreak-logo
Bella Hadid posted photo of suspect who allegedly beat Jewish man

By Natalie O'Neill
Page Six
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBella Hadid posted a fawning photo from a pro-Palestinian protest in New York City featuring the man charged in the hate-crime beatdown of a Jewish bystander. The 24-year-old fashion plate was at the May 16 rally in Brooklyn when she snapped a photo of the alleged attacker, Waseem Awawdeh, sitting on the hood of a truck while surrounded by other protesters and posted it on Instagram.

