Watermelon Spirits Are Trending: Here Are 6 New Releases For Summer Sipping
Last summer, the industry witnessed an ongoing rise in popularity for watermelon-flavored offerings. Among RTDs alone, White Claw and Truly added the summertime-favorite fruit to their variety packs. This summer, the trend propels further as watermelon continues to grow 40 percent year over year among mainstream audiences, according to Nielsen data. However, this summer it’s not just RTDs, spirits brands from rum to vodka are capitalizing on the trend with new releases and the return of seasonal flavors.www.forbes.com