The Yankees were full of surprises before Friday night’s Gio Urshela-fueled, 5-4 comeback victory in Baltimore. First, there was manager Aaron Boone revealing that centerfielder Aaron Hicks was sitting due to a wrist injury that might lead to a couple days of rest, a short injured-list stint or surgery. After that shocker came out during a pre-game Zoom interview, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton informed the Yankees that he needed to be scratched from the lineup because he’d felt tightness in his left quad during one of his at-bats Thursday night in Tampa Bay and he felt it again during Friday’s batting practice.