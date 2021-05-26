Chapel Hill eNews
In June, three of Chapel Hill's greenways will have a new attraction: environmentally-themed children’s books featuring diverse voices, authors, illustrators, and languages. Chapel Hill Green Way StoryWalks® will be constructed along accessible trails in Homestead Park, Pritchard Park, and the Tanyard Branch Trail (Umstead Park). Each installation will feature a different culturally diverse, nature-themed picture book. Updated with new titles throughout the year StoryWalks will regularly provide fresh opportunities for kids to develop as readers and learners.www.townofchapelhill.org