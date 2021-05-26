Chapel Hill eNews

A couple in North Carolina has filed a petition to allow residents to have a certain unusual pet, WRAL reports. The petition, signed by Edson and Stephanie Freeman and submitted to the Town of Chapel Hill, asks that town officials amend its ordinance to allow residents to own miniature potbellied pigs as pets. Currently, a town ordinance bans all pigs, and other farm animals, on properties with less than four acres of land and prohibits the creatures from being bred as pets.