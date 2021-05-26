newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill eNews

townofchapelhill.org
 3 days ago

In June, three of Chapel Hill's greenways will have a new attraction: environmentally-themed children’s books featuring diverse voices, authors, illustrators, and languages. Chapel Hill Green Way StoryWalks® will be constructed along accessible trails in Homestead Park, Pritchard Park, and the Tanyard Branch Trail (Umstead Park). Each installation will feature a different culturally diverse, nature-themed picture book. Updated with new titles throughout the year StoryWalks will regularly provide fresh opportunities for kids to develop as readers and learners.

www.townofchapelhill.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Voices#Storywalks#Burmese#Flyleaf Books#The Institute Of Museum#Lsta#Imls#Kellogg Hubbard Library#Tanyard Branch Trail#Homestead Park#Library Manager#Outdoor Community Spaces#Umstead Park#Community Members#Mandarin#Storywalk#Green#Feature#Diverse Voices#Libraries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
WDCG G105

Chapel Hill Couple Asks City To Allow These Unusual Pets

A couple in North Carolina has filed a petition to allow residents to have a certain unusual pet, WRAL reports. The petition, signed by Edson and Stephanie Freeman and submitted to the Town of Chapel Hill, asks that town officials amend its ordinance to allow residents to own miniature potbellied pigs as pets. Currently, a town ordinance bans all pigs, and other farm animals, on properties with less than four acres of land and prohibits the creatures from being bred as pets.
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Chapel Hill, NCcarrboro.nc.us

Celebrate Black Community and Culture at the Inaugural Juneteenth Festival

A coalition of local organizations invites the community to be a part of the first annual Chapel Hill-Carrboro Juneteenth Celebration. Planning partners include the Towns of Chapel Hill and Carrboro, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP, the Marion Cheek Jackson Center for Saving and Making History, and many others. The event will celebrate Black community and culture through arts performances, history exhibits, kids activities, and more.
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Down on Copperline: The Freight Train’s Pulling Into Town Once More

Via the Orange County Arts Commission, Article by David Menconi. One aspect is the obligatory nod to safety protocols because of the still-lingering virus pandemic. The five-show series will be all-virtual this year, broadcast on a variety of online platforms – Facebook, YouTube, Soul Bag and Artarie. Another aspect is...
Charlotte, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Beechwood submits residential development proposals in Charlotte, Chapel Hill

CHARLOTTE – The Beechwood Organization is increasing its footprint to the Carolinas, starting with new residential proposals in Charlotte and Chapel Hill. The two current residential development proposals from Beechwood include South Creek in Chapel Hill and Ferncliff in the Cotswold area of Charlotte. “Our homebuyers may be buying their...
Carrboro, NCchapelboro.com

Carrboro: New State Guidance, Bike Sharing and Freight Train Blues Festival

Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle speaks with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell in the wake of North Carolina’s announcement scaling back capacity limits and mask requirements. What does it mean for Orange County? Plus: updates from the town council meeting this week and the Freight Train Blues Festival gets started!. Podcast:...
Carrboro, NCchapelboro.com

The 5:00 News: CHCCS Teachers, UNC Drama Students and Gas Updates

97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell reports on the latest from the state government on gas updates and the federal government on mask guidance on Thursday, May 13. Normal gas supplies are on the way in a few days, but leaders urge patience. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Teachers share their exhaustion and encouragement after a challenging academic year. Plus: UNC prepares for its women’s soccer College Cup match and several local high school teams learn when they’ll play for a state title.
Chapel Hill, NCchapelboro.com

Chapel Hill: Development on Developments and Development on Mask Guidance

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger calls in to speak with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell to bring updates on busy days for the local government. Hemminger shares topics from Wednesday’s Town Council meeting, including a public hearing on the Aura development and a review of the Aspen Hills project. Plus: new developers might have plan for land near Southern Village and the town is seeking public input on their draft budget.
Chapel Hill, NCtownofchapelhill.org

A Message from Mayor Pam Hemminger

Earlier today, Governor Roy Cooper announced important changes to the state’s COVID response. These changes, which include relaxation of masking, social distancing, and crowd limitations in many venues, are significant, so I wanted to check in with everyone. Seeing people’s smiles and getting close to one another are things we...
Carrboro, NCcarrboro.nc.us

Congratulations to the UNC-Chapel Hill Class of 2021

Congratulations to the UNC-Chapel Hill Class of 2021 from the Carrboro Town Council!. While the past months have been full of challenges, you have proven that focus, hard work, and dedication can get you to your goal. Thank you for being a wonderful part of the Carrboro community! Cheers to you all!
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Orange County Schools Aims To Rename Two Schools Ahead of Fall

Two Orange County schools (OCS) are undergoing a renaming process in order to abandon their ties to white supremacy. The school board originally voted in February to change the namesakes of Cameron Park Elementary and C.W. Stanford Middle – both of which contributed to the marginalization of people of color.
Chapel Hill, NCchapelboro.com

UNC, Red Cross Announce Date for 2021 Carolina Blood Drive

One of the American Red Cross’ largest blood drives in the country recently announced its date for this summer. The 33rd annual Carolina Blood Drive, held on the campus of UNC, is set to be held on Tuesday, June 8, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event, organized by the Red Cross and UNC’s Employee Forum, will once again be staged in the Dean E. Smith Center.
Chapel Hill, NCwunc.org

Jobs at the American Homefront Project

North Carolina Public Radio WUNC is hiring for the American Homefront Veterans Fellowship. Note that this is an 18-month fellowship appointment. This is a fellowship in WUNC’s newsroom reporting on news of the day with WUNC’s American Homefront Project. This is a grant funded fellowship for a military veteran. Military experience is required. This position is intended for an early-career journalist who plans to remain in public media following the completion of the fellowship.
Hillsborough, NCnewsoforange.com

Recent storm brings down tree at Visitors Center

Raindrops weren’t the only thing to hit the ground during last Tuesday’s storms. As the skies opened to bring the much needed precipitation, the pop-up shower resulted in an uprooted tree on the lawn of the Hillsborough Visitors Center. With its broad base and twirling branches, the mature tree welcomed downtown pedestrians from the corner of King Street and North Cameron for decades.
Orange County, NCunc.edu

COVID-19 Update: Summer updates for our COVID-19 Community Standards

Congratulations on a successful spring semester. Just four months ago, we began the semester by taking the prudent step of delaying the start of in-person instruction by three weeks. We also implemented important changes to our COVID-19 Community Standards, including the Carolina Together Testing Program and increased support for students subject to quarantine or isolation protocols.
Chapel Hill, NCchapelboro.com

‘It’s Not About Me’: CHCCS Teachers Provide Support Through Pandemic

As local K-12 schools begin to wrap up their spring semesters, some teachers are still trying to come to terms with the past year. Michelle Gay is a 5th grade teacher at Northside Elementary School in Chapel Hill. Throughout the pandemic, Gay has had to continuously adapt her lesson plans as students moved from a fully remote to a hybrid, in-person learning model.
Chapel Hill, NCtownofchapelhill.org

Summary: Chapel Hill Town Council Virtual Meeting

The Chapel Hill Town Council met at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, to conduct business on the following agenda: townofchapelhill.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/18328/15. This meeting was a Council Budget Work Session/Regular Meeting hybrid. To watch the meeting, visit chapelhill.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=7&clip_id=4910. Agenda. Budget Agenda Item. The Council received information and provided feedback to the Town...