Clothing Conglomerate Authentic Brands Reportedly Preparing IPO

 2 days ago
The clothing conglomerate Authentic Brands Group is preparing an initial public offering (IPO) that could arrive as soon as this summer, CNBC reported 0n Thursday (May 27). Authentic, whose companies include Juicy Couture, Aeropostale and Brooks Brothers, is targeting a valuation of $10 billion in the IPO, unnamed sources told the news outlet. That number would put the company’s market value higher than brands like Ralph Lauren, Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods, although the figure could change before the deal is finalized. When BlackRock invested in Authentic Brands two years ago, the company was valued at $4 billion.

