Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Our view: Oregon Lottery likely to look for more of your money

East Oregonian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf playing the lottery is your thing, you could get one more chance a week. The Oregon Lottery Commission soon will vote on whether to allow an additional Powerball drawing. It’s almost certain the commission will do it. It doesn’t set the rules for Powerball. It participates in Powerball along with other states. And the “Powerball Product Group” has approved an additional drawing on Monday to accompany the drawings on Wednesday and Saturday. If Oregon wants to keep selling Powerball tickets, it needs to allow the additional drawing.

www.eastoregonian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Lottery Tickets#Powerball Drawing#Cash Prizes#State Parks#Powerball Product Group#Lottery Operators#Money#Powerball Ticket Sales#Selling Powerball Tickets#Fiscal Year#Gross Sales#Raining Cash#Long Term Happiness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Education
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Powerball
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon athletics projecting $55 million in losses in 2020-21, $8 million less than March

EUGENE — Oregon athletics’ final projections for the 2021 fiscal year call for a $55 million loss, an improvement of $8 million from two months ago. The latest financial projections for UO athletics, which call for $51 million in revenue and $106 million in expenses, are included in materials to be discussed by the university’s board of trustees during its meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Oregon Statefoodtruckoperator.com

Oregon food truck gets new name, new owner

The former Coyote Creek Concession food truck, in Lakeview, Oregon, now has a new name and a new owner. Bill Sande purchased and reopened the truck as Toppy's, according to a Lake County Examiner report. The ex-Marine learned to cook as part of a team and then served as a...
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday 5/17 -KCC Awarded $1.2 million Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant To Provide More Job Seeker And Workforce Development Services

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...