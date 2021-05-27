Our view: Oregon Lottery likely to look for more of your money
If playing the lottery is your thing, you could get one more chance a week. The Oregon Lottery Commission soon will vote on whether to allow an additional Powerball drawing. It’s almost certain the commission will do it. It doesn’t set the rules for Powerball. It participates in Powerball along with other states. And the “Powerball Product Group” has approved an additional drawing on Monday to accompany the drawings on Wednesday and Saturday. If Oregon wants to keep selling Powerball tickets, it needs to allow the additional drawing.www.eastoregonian.com