Violent Crimes

California gunman who killed nine had warned ex-wife he would shoot workmates

Shropshire Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gunman, identified as Samuel Cassidy, 57, struck at a depot in Santa Clara before killing himself. An employee who gunned down nine people at a California rail yard and then killed himself as law enforcement rushed in had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago, his ex-wife has said.

