newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Sean Brock's latest creation, The Continental, to open its doors on Friday

By Marq Burnett
Posted by 
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sean Brock, one of Nashville’s most notable chefs, is ready to welcome guests into the dining room of his newest concept. Brock announced that The Continental will open its doors for dinner service on Friday. Located at the Grand Hyatt Nashville hotel in the Nashville Yards development, the restaurant is...

www.bizjournals.com
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
795
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Brock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Continental#Grand Hyatt#Food Drink#Open Doors#Michael Hyatt#Grand Hotel#Chef De Cuisine#Tr T Baking Co#Husk Nashville#Neighborhood Dining Group#James Beard Foundation#Eleven Madison Park#Open Wednesday#American Culinary History#Dining Room#Broadway Street#Music City#Nashville Yards#Chefs#Dinner Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Husk Nashville names new executive chef

A popular Nashville restaurant has named a new top chef. Ben Norton has been named executive chef of Husk Nashville, effective in June, according to a news release. Norton is a longtime employee of the Neighborhood Dining Group, the Charleston-based restaurant group that owns and operates Husk, and is the former executive chef of McCrady’s Restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Dowdle Construction Group Announces Senior Management Team

Dowdle Construction Group announced today that it has established a new senior management team that includes Principals Allen Buchanan and Chase Manning, along with President Glynn Dowdle, who founded the company. Buchanan and Manning became partners in the company in 2019. Together, the senior management team will continue to run Dowdle Construction Group with the same integrity, honesty and transparency that the company was founded on. Glynn Dowdle is a seasoned construction professional, working in the industry for more than 30 years. He leads a team of well-educated and trained project managers, project engineers and superintendents in completing award-winning projects for clients in the commercial, light industrial, institutional, mixed-use, public and private sectors. Under his leadership, Dowdle Construction Group’s revenue increased 654% between 2013 and 2019. “Since joining me as partners, Allen and Chase have played pivotal roles in the growth and success of Dowdle Construction Group,” said Dowdle. “Their attention to detail, strong knowledge of the industry and unparalleled work ethic are invaluable, and I am confident that they will continue to be essential leaders of this company.” Buchanan has over 15 years of experience in construction project management. He has worked on a variety of project types, including restaurant and hospitality, such as Blanco Cocina + Cantina in the new Fifth + Broadway development in downtown Nashville, as well as renovations, site improvements and ground-up construction. In every construction project he works on, Buchanan has an unrelenting commitment to maintain project schedules and keen problem-solving skills. For example, he proposed the idea to reengineer the structural steel frame of Silo Studios in The Nations, saving the owner $600,000. He’s especially adept at managing adaptive reuse and historical renovation projects, demonstrating his construction expertise and adaptability on projects such as the 1865 Condos and the Boedecker Foundation’s East Nashville Community Collaborative. In addition, Buchanan comes from a local construction/engineering family. Instead of waiting tables as a summer job, he worked on construction sites for a well-known local commercial construction firm for six consecutive summers during his high school and college years. Having spent his entire career in Nashville, he has a deep knowledge of the local market. He originally joined the Dowdle team as a project manager in 2010. “It’s been a privilege to work alongside Glynn, a true veteran in the industry. I look forward to working with him and Chase to diversify Dowdle’s project portfolio, while also maintaining the high-quality construction and comprehensive project management we’re known for,” said Buchanan. “Nashville is my hometown, and it’s very gratifying to be part of its growth and development.” Manning expertly handles the company’s day-to-day operations. Combining his passion for technology and commercial construction, he works behind the scenes to ensure Dowdle’s project management and accounting systems support its superintendents and project managers. He also has a background in construction project management, estimating, budgeting, contract administration and LEED/sustainable building. Manning has managed many public construction projects, including the Votes For Women exhibit at the Nashville Public Library, other public library branch renovations, the A.A. Birch Criminal Justice Center and the Nashville Airport Authority Joint Information Center. His diverse expertise in the industry has contributed significantly to Dowdle’s growth in recent years. He originally joined the Dowdle team as a project engineer in 2013. “It’s been a pleasure to be part of Dowdle’s continued success. We’ve maintained a healthy portfolio of projects, grown our staff and completed some fantastic work around town that has contributed to our city’s immense growth,” said Manning. “I’m honored to take on this new leadership and continue Dowdle’s progress, while also helping plan for the company’s future.” About Dowdle Construction Group: Dowdle Construction Group is a Nashville-based general contractor specializing in both public and private sector commercial construction. For over 30 years, Dowdle has built a reputation for conducting business with integrity, honesty, and a commitment to communicating and working through the details. Dowdle’s collaborative projects have been recognized for their excellence by the Urban Land Institute Nashville, the Historical Commission of Metropolitan Nashville, the American Institute of Architects local chapter and other industry organizations. For more information visit dowdleconstruction.com.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Big Bad Breakfast now open in Franklin

Big Bad Breakfast opened in early May at 1201 Liberty Pike, Ste. 101, Franklin, at the Liberty Station building. The restaurant, which also operates a location in Nashville, offers breakfast and lunch, serving signature dishes such as shrimp and grits, house-cured Tabasco brown sugar bacon, chicken and waffles, biscuits and breakfast skillets.
Nashville, TNBrewbound.com

Monday Night Brewing to Open Nashville Taproom Late 2021

NASHVILLE, TN – Monday Night Brewing (“MNB”) is poised to open its first Tennessee taproom in East Germantown later this year. The space is currently under construction within the historic Neuhoff District and will feature a diverse taplist, expansive outdoor spaces, and a distinctive food and beverage program. MNB’s taproom...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Historic east side building could land brewery

A brewery seemingly is planned for East Nashville’s historic McGavock House building. Local investor Elliott Kyle told the Post Monday he and his investors (who are going unnamed) are not ready to disclose details regarding the project. However, a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department and requesting a rezoning for the Cleveland Park site references “a brewery and outdoor seating.”
Nashville, TNshoppingcenterbusiness.com

Continental Realty Acquires 111 Broadway in Downtown Nashville for $36 Million

Nashville, Tenn. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has acquired 111 Broadway, a 50,303-square-foot, mixed-use property in downtown Nashville. Tower Investments Inc. sold the property for $36 million. The four-tenant building is 100 percent leased to tenants including Rock Bottom Brewery, Wyndham-Margaritaville Vacation Club, Glen Campbell Museum and Platinum Cos. Constructed in 1930, the three-story property has been renovated over the past five years, including improvements to the roof, windows, exterior and elevator systems.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Davidson County, TNnashvillelifestyles.com

Spring of New Beginnings

Spring is here, and new beginnings are just around the corner, with Jones communities popping up all around the Middle Tennessee area. If you’re in the market for a new house, the Jones Company is ready to accommodate your needs, with customizable homes starting in the $300,000 range. Welcome Home.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Chestnut Hill properties offered for about $3.1M

Two nondescript industrial buildings located in Chestnut Hill have been offered for sale for a collective $3,135,000. One of the buildings (pictured), opened in 1976 and offering 5,540 square feet, is listed for $1,385,000. It is located at 1029 Third Ave. S. and is home to M&M Lighting Supply. The other structure, opened in 1960 and spanning 7,000 square feet, is listed for $1,750,000. Facing Nashville City Cemetery, it has an address of 1034 Fourth Ave. S. and accommodates Fears Construction.