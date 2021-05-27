Sean Brock's latest creation, The Continental, to open its doors on Friday

Dowdle Construction Group announced today that it has established a new senior management team that includes Principals Allen Buchanan and Chase Manning, along with President Glynn Dowdle, who founded the company. Buchanan and Manning became partners in the company in 2019. Together, the senior management team will continue to run Dowdle Construction Group with the same integrity, honesty and transparency that the company was founded on. Glynn Dowdle is a seasoned construction professional, working in the industry for more than 30 years. He leads a team of well-educated and trained project managers, project engineers and superintendents in completing award-winning projects for clients in the commercial, light industrial, institutional, mixed-use, public and private sectors. Under his leadership, Dowdle Construction Group’s revenue increased 654% between 2013 and 2019. “Since joining me as partners, Allen and Chase have played pivotal roles in the growth and success of Dowdle Construction Group,” said Dowdle. “Their attention to detail, strong knowledge of the industry and unparalleled work ethic are invaluable, and I am confident that they will continue to be essential leaders of this company.” Buchanan has over 15 years of experience in construction project management. He has worked on a variety of project types, including restaurant and hospitality, such as Blanco Cocina + Cantina in the new Fifth + Broadway development in downtown Nashville, as well as renovations, site improvements and ground-up construction. In every construction project he works on, Buchanan has an unrelenting commitment to maintain project schedules and keen problem-solving skills. For example, he proposed the idea to reengineer the structural steel frame of Silo Studios in The Nations, saving the owner $600,000. He’s especially adept at managing adaptive reuse and historical renovation projects, demonstrating his construction expertise and adaptability on projects such as the 1865 Condos and the Boedecker Foundation’s East Nashville Community Collaborative. In addition, Buchanan comes from a local construction/engineering family. Instead of waiting tables as a summer job, he worked on construction sites for a well-known local commercial construction firm for six consecutive summers during his high school and college years. Having spent his entire career in Nashville, he has a deep knowledge of the local market. He originally joined the Dowdle team as a project manager in 2010. “It’s been a privilege to work alongside Glynn, a true veteran in the industry. I look forward to working with him and Chase to diversify Dowdle’s project portfolio, while also maintaining the high-quality construction and comprehensive project management we’re known for,” said Buchanan. “Nashville is my hometown, and it’s very gratifying to be part of its growth and development.” Manning expertly handles the company’s day-to-day operations. Combining his passion for technology and commercial construction, he works behind the scenes to ensure Dowdle’s project management and accounting systems support its superintendents and project managers. He also has a background in construction project management, estimating, budgeting, contract administration and LEED/sustainable building. Manning has managed many public construction projects, including the Votes For Women exhibit at the Nashville Public Library, other public library branch renovations, the A.A. Birch Criminal Justice Center and the Nashville Airport Authority Joint Information Center. His diverse expertise in the industry has contributed significantly to Dowdle’s growth in recent years. He originally joined the Dowdle team as a project engineer in 2013. “It’s been a pleasure to be part of Dowdle’s continued success. We’ve maintained a healthy portfolio of projects, grown our staff and completed some fantastic work around town that has contributed to our city’s immense growth,” said Manning. “I’m honored to take on this new leadership and continue Dowdle’s progress, while also helping plan for the company’s future.” About Dowdle Construction Group: Dowdle Construction Group is a Nashville-based general contractor specializing in both public and private sector commercial construction. For over 30 years, Dowdle has built a reputation for conducting business with integrity, honesty, and a commitment to communicating and working through the details. Dowdle’s collaborative projects have been recognized for their excellence by the Urban Land Institute Nashville, the Historical Commission of Metropolitan Nashville, the American Institute of Architects local chapter and other industry organizations. For more information visit dowdleconstruction.com.