CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Flux Capacitor with Martha Willette Lewis Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder Celebration part 2

wpkn.org
 2021-05-27

26. Rocket Love-Stevie Wonder-Stevie Wonder- Hotter Than July,1980. 27. All Day Sucker-Stevie Wonder-Stevie Wonder-Songs in the Key of Life, 1976. 28. Ordinary Pain- Stevie Wonder- Stevie Wonder- Songs in the Key of Life, 1976. 29. Heaven Is 10 Zillion Light Years Away- Stevie Wonder- Stevie Wonder- Fulfillingness' First Finale,1974....

archives.wpkn.org

Comments / 0

Related
GlobalGrind

Happy Birthday, Usher! Celebrate With 11 Of His Greatest Love Songs

Happy Birthday, Usher! The singer celebrates his 43rd birthday today. We take a moment to appreciate the classic love songs he’s given to fans over the years. Usher started off at local singing competitions at the tender age of 12 years old where he caught the eye of a Laface Records A&R, and the rest was history. His classic hit songs like Yeah! and top charting album Confessions earned him a number of accolades. Usher has received countless awards for his stellar achievements in music from Grammys to Billboard awards.
MUSIC
kuvo.org

Happy Birthday Art Tatum!

Happy Birthday to the great Art Tatum born on this day in 1909!. He was considered a piano genius and a virtuoso. Being diagnosed He was legally blind and taught himself to play the piano. In the 1930s be wowed the world with his incredible skills. His recordings and legend will continue to inspire piano players and musicians alike.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Alan Jackson: Celebrating the Man Who Caught the Neon Rainbow

“Chasin’ that neon rainbow, livin’ that honky-tonk dream. / ‘Cause all I’ve ever wanted is to pick this guitar and sing. ” Alan Jackson sang those lines 31 years ago on his debut album. Today, Jackson is one of the foremost names in country music. Over the course of his long career, he has penned and recorded the soundtrack to many of our lives. At the same time, he shared touching pieces of his story with the world.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
Person
Gary Clark Jr.
Person
Rapsody
Person
Stevie Wonder
940wfaw.com

Happy 80th Birthday, Paul Simon!!!

Happy Birthday to the legendary Paul Simon, who celebrates his 80th birthday today (October 13th)!!! Although he's retired from touring, Simon had said prior to launching his 2018 farewell trek that he intended to continue to sporadically perform and donate the proceeds to charity — preferably those focused on the environment.
THEATER & DANCE
rolling out

Summer Walker reveals new album release from a parking lot? (video)

After not being allowed inside the BET Hip Hop Awards on Friday, Oct. 1, Summer Walker announced in a video that fans can expect a new album from her in November. “They wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions,” explained Walker. The singer has been quite vocal online about her skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinated people in general.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flux#Happy Birthday#Superstition#The Flux Capacitor#The Key Of Life#Maybe Syreeta
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Abby Newman Gets CRUSHING News About Chance?

As TV Shows Ace previously speculated on the Y&R spoilers, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) may grieve the loss of her husband Chance Chancellor (Danny Boaz). She’s desperate to have the perfect family. For months, Chance has been away from home. The two embarked on a whirlwind romance which ended with a beautiful ceremony.
TV SERIES
rolling out

Kanye West’s new name and haircut creates chatter and jokes (photo)

Kanye West is officially turning the page and starting a new chapter in his life by legally changing his name and rocking, um, an interesting new haircut. A Los Angeles Superior Court granted the rap renegade’s petition to change his name to a single syllable on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, without a hearing. The “Jesus Walks” rapper is now known by his long-recognized nickname “Ye” that simultaneously eliminates his middle and last names, Omari and West, respectively, according to The New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy