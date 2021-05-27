Cancel
Hamden, CT

Hamden Poised to Save Over $1 Million Through Refinance of $18m of Bonds

hamden.com
 13 days ago

Hamden Poised to Save Over $1 Million Through Refinance of $18m of Bonds. Expected Interest Rate to be Reduced from 4.20% to 2.50%. Hamden, CT - Mayor Curt Balzano Leng and Finance Director Scott D. Jackson are very pleased to report that the Hamden Legislative Council, at the meeting of May 17th, authorized the Administration to proceed with the refinancing of approximately $18 million of outstanding debt currently held by the Town. The proposal approved by the Legislative Council was a straightforward refinancing, and did not involve the restructuring of any terms of the affected bonds, the borrowing of new funds, or the postponement of current payments. As a result the Town expects an interest rate reduction from 4.20% to 2.50%, which is estimated to provide an overall savings of approximately $1.15million over the next several years, the majority of which will be realized in 2023. Final results will be determined on the sale date of the refunding bonds.

www.hamden.com
