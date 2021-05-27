newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Uncharted 4 is all set to land on PC at any time: Sony

By Sidra Arshad
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe report published in Sony’s Games and Network Services slides from its “Investor Relations” day by the virtue of an article named “More PC releases planned. The slide discloses the plans of Sony for “New Growth Vectors”, and bringing the present PC games Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone into the light. It also demonstrates how the platform can “create new fans for our IP”. What’s exciting is the addition of Uncharted 4, which gaming giant has never previously discussed is coming to the platform.

