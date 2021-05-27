Uncharted 4 is all set to land on PC at any time: Sony

PlayStation Studios has recently released(?) their own Steam creator page (do you release a creator page? I don’t know, but they have [insert correct verb here] their own Steam creator page) which has led many to believe that Sony is diving headfirst into delivering the PlayStation experience onto PC more and more. If this is the case, then that could be a huge development in the console war between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. So, if PlayStation is, in fact, leaning towards bringing more first-person PlayStation titles to PC, what could that mean for the future of PlayStation? Would it make consoles like the PS5 obsolete? Would Sony lean more towards software development in the future? Let’s talk about it, shall we?