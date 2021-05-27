Meghan Markle accused of telling 'whoppers' to Oprah as Americans turn against Duchess, Prince Harry

Cancel
Meghan Markle has been slammed for telling “whoppers” to Oprah Winfrey during her and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with the media mogul in March, Express reports. This comes as Apple TV gears up to air yet another interview between Oprah, Harry, and the whopper-telling Meghan Markle’s this Friday. Last week, in the first installment of the mental health–focused streaming program that the duke and the former talk show host put together, “The Me You Can’t See,” the duke excoriated his family for being unsupportive in the face of his and Meghan’s emotional problems.

CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Girl

The couple announced Sunday they have welcomed their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, named after Her Majesty The Queen and the late Princess Diana. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed a new addition to their family. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and...
Observer

Why Meghan Markle Isn’t Joining Prince Harry in the U.K. Next Month

It’s been over a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s last joint trip to the U.K. together. While the Duke of Sussex traveled across the pond for Prince Philip’s funeral in April, the Duchess of Sussex, who was pregnant with daughter Lili at the time, was advised by her doctors not to fly due to her pregnancy, and stayed put at the couple’s Montecito home with their son, Archie.
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce Birth Of Daughter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Sunday the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born in California after a year of turmoil in Britain's royal family. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," said a statement from the couple.
Santa Barbara, CAlosangelesherald.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry taking parental leave

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently confirmed that they will be taking parental leave from their foundation Archewell, after their daughter's birth. According to Fox News, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m....
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas Says Oprah Took Advantage of Prince Harry

Thomas Markle says he and Prince Charles have one thing in common … they’ve both been ghosted by Meghan and Harry … but his harshest criticism was reserved for Oprah. T.M. appeared on Australia’s “60 Minutes” and claimed Oprah took advantaged of a “weakened” Prince Harry to build her own network. He said, “I have things to say. Oprah Winfrey, for one, I think is playing Harry and Meghan,” adding, “I think she is using them to build her network and build her new shows and I think she’s taken advantage of a very weakened man and has got him to say things that you just shouldn’t be saying on television.”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making fun of Spotify? Their £ 18 million deal has not paid off

The prince harry Y Meghan Markle they signed last year a £ 18 million deal with Spotify and so far they have only broadcast 35 minutes of content with their program «Archewell Audio«. The millionaire figure that the Duke of Sussex, 36, and her husband, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, will receive, have attracted attention with so little time of content created.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Thomas Markle accuses Oprah of ‘playing’ Meghan

Thomas Markle accuses Oprah of ‘playing’ Meghan and Prince Harry: ‘She’s taking advantage of a very weakened man’. Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, is sounding off about his daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry‘s relationship with Oprah Winfrey following her bombshell interview with the couple in March. In...
Celebritiesnbnews24.com

Meghan Markle’s Dad Comments on Baby Lili and Makes Oprah Accusation

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has expressed hope of reconciling along with his estranged daughter and her husband Prince Harry’s and assembly each their youngsters, together with their new child daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Mountbatten-Windsor. In a brand new interview, the 76-year-old reiterated an apology to the couple over their household...