An Auburn man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old Federal Way girl last month. Andre M. Jimerson, 35, turned himself in to Kent Police on May 11. Jimerson is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He has been accused of handling a gun that went off inside a Federal Way apartment, according to King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office documents.