Harrisonburg, VA

JMU Announces New Safety Guidelines

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo help ensure the health of our community and following the guidance and directives from the Governor’s Office, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American College Health Association, students will be required to provide verification that they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to campus for Fall 2021 except as otherwise noted below. This includes undergraduate, graduate and full-time and part-time students who attend in-person classes or participate in in-person studies, research opportunities or any other on-campus activities.

Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

New JMU vaccine guidelines brings mixed reactions

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University announced Thursday their COVID-19 vaccine guidelines for students returning to campus in the fall. JMU leadership followed guidance set by the American College Health Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All students are required to show proof that they have been fully vaccinated in order to attend in-person classes and on-campus activities. But there are exemptions for students with medical and religious accommodations, or those who complete a risk assumption form.