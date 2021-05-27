JMU Announces New Safety Guidelines
To help ensure the health of our community and following the guidance and directives from the Governor’s Office, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American College Health Association, students will be required to provide verification that they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to campus for Fall 2021 except as otherwise noted below. This includes undergraduate, graduate and full-time and part-time students who attend in-person classes or participate in in-person studies, research opportunities or any other on-campus activities.www.jmu.edu