newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

These two were nearly cast as Mike and Carol Brady

By MeTV Staff
metv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brady Bunch could have had much different parents. You have to feel for Jeffrey Hunter. The guy just missed out on playing two of the most iconic roles in classic television. Look at him in the photo above. As you can tell by the insignia sewn onto that gold pullover, he was — briefly — the captain of the Enterprise. Hunter was the first man to sit at the helm on Star Trek. He was Capt. Christopher Pike in "The Cage," the original pilot episode for Star Trek. You know, the one that failed to impress the network. The one that got scrapped and retooled to make way for Captain Kirk.

www.metv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Holiday
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Florence Henderson
Person
Brian Keith
Person
Diane Mcbain
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Doris Day
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Broadway#Paramount#Yours Mine And Ours#The Man Of Steel#Brady Bunch#Star Trek#Mrs Brady#Captain Kirk#Capt Christopher Pike#Classic Television#Pilot Episode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Billie Hayes Dies: Wicked Witchiepoo Of ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ Was 96

Billie Hayes, whose portrayal of the flamboyantly and comically wicked witch Witchiepoo on the 1969-70 Saturday morning live-action children’s classic H.R. Pufnstuf, died of natural causes Thursday April 29 at Cedar’s Hospital in Los Angeles. She was 96. Her death was announced by her family. A Broadway veteran by the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Jack Dodson Played Mayberry's Straight-Laced County Clerk, Howard Sprague

The name Jack Dodson will forever be synonymous with that of Howard Sprague, the square mama's boy from The Andy Griffith Show and spinoff series Mayberry R.F.D. Dodson first appeared on The Andy Griffith Show as insurance agent Ed Jenkins in the 1966 episode "Lost and Found." He returned to the series that same year as Sprague, a county clerk, and became a regular part of the Andy multiverse moving forward, including an appearance in the 1986 TV movie Return to Mayberry.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Christopher Knight Explained Why Florence Henderson’s Carol Brady Was the Mom We All Want

Who didn’t want Carol Brady from “The Brady Bunch” to be their mom?. Carol Brady was the kind of mother everyone wanted. Whether you were a kid or an adult, everyone felt loved when watching Carol on “The Brady Bunch.” So, when she passed on November 24, 2016, the world mourned the loss of one of their iconic mamas. During an interview in 2016, Christopher Knight, who played Peter on the show, talked about the way Florence Henderson acted as a mother to everyone.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Christopher Knight Didn’t Know the Location of the ‘Brady House’ for Nearly 30 Years

Fans probably think all the cast members of “The Brady Bunch” would know where their house is located. Not so with Christopher Knight. Knight, who played middle son Peter Brady on the ABC family sitcom, really didn’t know its location for almost 30 years. “The Brady Bunch” ran on network television between 1969-73, then entered classic TV rerun heaven. Still, he had no idea where the “Brady House” was located in the Los Angeles area.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Actor Robert Reed Dies in 1992

It’s been 29 years since actor Robert Reed passed away. The actor became a household name for starring in “The Brady Bunch.”. For many, Reed became one of television’s favorite dads. As Mike Brady, Reed was the quintessential father – patient, kind, and a little goofy at times. The role made him into a cultural icon and became one of his most famous works. Reed starred in five seasons of the show. But he later appeared in several spin-offs of the show as well.
TV & VideosPopculture

'H.R. Pufnstuf' Star Billie Hayes Dead at 96

Billie Hayes, who starred on the cult 1969 children's television show H.R. Pufnstuf and Mammy Yokum in Li'l Abner, died on Thursday. She was 96. Hayes died of natural causes at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. Hayes was best known for playing...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Lois de Banzie Dies, Veteran Actress and Annie Star Was 90

Lois De Banzie, a veteran actress of the screen and the stage whose body of work includes Annie, Sister Act, and Addams Family Values, has sadly passed away. Lois De Banzie died on April 3 in Greenbrae, California, though word of her passing was announced by her family on Monday. A cause of death was not revealed. She was 90 years old.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Life and Death of Beloved 'The Odd Couple' Actor Jack Klugman

Actor Jack Klugman lived a great life and had an inspirational career that spanned many decades. Take a look at his life, career, and death. Born in April 1922, iconic character actor Jack Klugman made the unforgettable leap to television stardom and success in the '70s as Oscar Madison, the eccentric sportswriter in the original Broadway production of the TV series "The Odd Couple."
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Life and Death of Beloved 'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker

TV star Dan Blocker was one of the most revered TV actors in Hollywood, however, his life was cut short after some health complications. Here is a look into his life in the spotlight. Dan Blocker was one of the TV icons that delivered premium roles to the TV screens...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Who Are Bea Arthur's Husbands? All We Could Find about Robert Alan Aurthur and Gere Saks

Bea Arthur made a name for herself in classic Hollywood as an actress, comedian, and activist. Outside the spotlight, she was married twice and had two sons. Bea Arthur goes down in the history of TV and film as an actress whose acting expertise revolved around humor and pure comedy. But, while she made money through the spotlight, Arthur also explored her romantic life.
Albany Herald

Charles Grodin, 'Midnight Run' and 'The Heartbreak Kid' star, dead at 86

Charles Grodin, a versatile comedic actor best known for his roles in movies like "Midnight Run" and "The Heartbreak Kid," died Tuesday at his home in Connecticut, after battling cancer, according to his son. He was 86. Grodin's son, Nicholas, confirmed news of his father's passing in an email to...
TV SeriesPosted by
KOOL 101.7

35 Years Ago: ‘The Love Boat’ Sets Sail for the Final Time

When fans tuned in to wish The Love Boat a bon voyage on May 24, 1986, they got what they expected. After three made-for-TV movies and nine seasons, the final episode of The Love Boat didn’t deliver anything exciting or new. Instead, the finale offered tenderness and corny jokes, absurd situations and ’80s glamour, and, of course, guest stars.