ATL (-4) vs. NY, O/U: 211. There is merit to targeting all three of tonight's matchups. Despite its low total, NY-ATL features solid value options on both sides and is likely to stay competitive after the first two this series were closely contested. BKN-BOS carries the most upside considering its total and elite options. It comes down to whether or not the Celtics can keep it close and that's a serious concern after getting blown out on Tuesday, not to mention Kemba Walker (knee) is considered questionable. The LAC-DAL matchup seems like the best target of the three. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are still significantly undervalued while Luka Doncic stands out as the slate's top overall play. The Clippers will be desperate for a win tonight in Dallas after dropping the first two at home.