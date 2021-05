Kix has held its place as a supermarket staple for more than 80 years (via General Mills). It might not be as colorful as its spin-off Trix, or even as popular as its cooler sibling Cheerios, but Kix has a charm of its own and a rich history. And it's not intimidated by its rainbow-colored competition, either — breakfast treats such as Froot Loops or Apple Jacks. Kix has retained its pale brown color and has always held to its niche in the market as a healthy cereal for kids.