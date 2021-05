Nobody could have foreseen the issues that would arise during the Covid-19 pandemic, apparently. Matt Hancock in his statement to the Commons this week said the word “unprecedented” three times in one paragraph. It was unprecedented, apparently, that Covid would have spread through our care homes, killing thousands of vulnerable and much loved older people in our country. Unprecedented, he said, again and again. That is apart from the precedent of what was happening in France, in Italy and the US.Not only was there a very clear precedent, there was also lots of evidence that there was a serious problem...