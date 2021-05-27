newsbreak-logo
Louisiana State

Mouth-Watering Fun at 77th Annual Louisiana Peach Fest

By Mario Garcia
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 3 days ago
Have you ever been to the Louisiana Peach Festival in historic downtown Ruston, Louisiana? Ruston is approximately 140 miles from Texarkana, a short drive for some peachy fun. The Louisiana Peach Festival is slated for Saturday, June 5, and this is one of the premier events of the South, dating back to 1951. Created by peach farmers who live in that area who look forward to this event each year to sell their locally homegrown peaches in Louisiana and the surrounding states. The Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown Ruston have now taken over the event and not only will you be able to purchase delicious peaches but you will also enjoy a day-long festival filled with plenty to do for people of all ages.

Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

