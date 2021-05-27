This amazing drone Instagram creator is worth adding to your feed

Take your ’Gram from good to great with retail-focused advice from these digitally savvy jewelers and marketers When Instagram was introduced in October 2010, the photo-sharing platform was a social media minnow entering some fast-moving, predatory waters. After 11 years and a $1 billion acquisition by Facebook, however, the app now stands tall as one of the social media elite. With more than 1 billion monthly active users, half of whom are daily active users, Instagram is firmly entrenched among the world’s most important and far-reaching social media platforms—with immense potential for small businesses like jewelry retailers. From upstart e-tailers to multigenerational family-owned stores, jewelers are discovering that Instagram offers a highly visual, widely accepted way to showcase products, drive brand awareness, and generate sales, particularly among the younger consu.