This amazing drone Instagram creator is worth adding to your feed

Facebook already has one of the best messaging apps but the company is adding more features. The social media giant has announced that it would add several new features to both Facebook Messenger and Instagram DMs. It said that new features will enhance the experience of users while allowing them to be more expressive in the way they chat. Out of the various features announced, the handiest seems to be the addition of inbox seen status within Instagram. This lets you know by simply seeing in your inbox that the person you sent messages recently has seen your DM or not. This will make it very easier to find out if your contact is ghosting you.