What started as a dispute between two roommates evolved into an hours-long standoff with authorities in Washington, according to KHQ. The victim said she believed Olson was having a breakdown after she told him last week she was moving out. Due to his erratic behavior, she was avoiding the home for her own safety, police said. When she came back and opened the front door, Olson reportedly started hurling obscenities at her and threw the jar of rocks at the victim. Reporters said she wasn't hit.