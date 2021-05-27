Moore, Casey Marie - Title 35 780-113 (a)(30) Prohibited acts; penalties and 5 additional charges
On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 7:55 AM, Officer Nolan Cummings was on routine patrol when several pedestrians advised that there was an overturned vehicle in the 400 block of 2nd Ave in the Folsom Section of the Township. Upon arrival, Officer Cummings observed a Ford overturned in the front lawn of a residence in the 400 block of 2nd Ave. Once he approached the vehicle, Casey Moore was sitting next to the passenger side door.delaware.crimewatchpa.com