LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In June, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada will provide free legal help for tenants who have received an eviction notice. Legal Aid Center lawyers and volunteers will be available at pop-up clinics in June offering free assistance with online forms and e-filing for tenants who need help or don't have a computer. Attorneys say if a tenant gets an eviction notice, tenants should not ignore it, and should file an answer and elect mediation in court, which has the option to do so electronically.